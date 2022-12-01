Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,773 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

