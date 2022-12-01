Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,718 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,611,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 366.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 106,050 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 8.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

HPE stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.