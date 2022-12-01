Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 148.2% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 15.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $308.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.69. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

