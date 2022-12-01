TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.07

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 4600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLG Acquisition One

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 4.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,197 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 345.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,350 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

