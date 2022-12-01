Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $182.59 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,122.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010581 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021432 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00244882 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01847517 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $9,136,794.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

