ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDUP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ThredUp to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

ThredUp Price Performance

ThredUp Company Profile

TDUP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 20,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.15. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

