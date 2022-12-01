Thomas S. Mchugh Acquires 5,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 527,631 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

