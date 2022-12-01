THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,767,100 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the October 31st total of 1,960,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THGPF. HSBC downgraded THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on THG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.97) price target for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded THG from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 59.33.

THG stock remained flat at 0.59 during midday trading on Thursday. THG has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.59.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

