Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.06

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $2.06. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 32,555 shares traded.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

