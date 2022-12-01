The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 37.0% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 122,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,097,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS remained flat at $97.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 400,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Profile

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.