The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,064,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444,797 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.40% of Travelers Companies worth $1,363,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.23. 6,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,912. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $190.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,251 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,406. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

