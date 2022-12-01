The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 52,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,835. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWGAY. Barclays lowered The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

