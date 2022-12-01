The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 244,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,714. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.