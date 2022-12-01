The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $386.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352,684 shares of company stock worth $108,659,919 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.