The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.