The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.98

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.98 and last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

