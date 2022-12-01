The Debt Box (DEBT) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for $10.36 or 0.00061236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $2.55 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

