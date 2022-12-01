The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $391.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock opened at $316.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.53. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

