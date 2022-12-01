Tezos (XTZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.10 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $928.57 million and $18.10 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002160 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008085 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,561,526 coins and its circulating supply is 918,127,863 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

