Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2 %

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.09. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.75.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

