Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Tesoro Minerals Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

