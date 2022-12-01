TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $208.55 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $208.55 million and $19.21 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00076297 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060232 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010079 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024202 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005330 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,251,429 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,660,113 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
