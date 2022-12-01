Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $980.24 million and approximately $80.91 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009401 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025342 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005897 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008243 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,060,524,714 coins and its circulating supply is 5,986,844,556,357 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.