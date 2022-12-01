Terra Classic (LUNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $126.46 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $990.72 million and approximately $126.46 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009550 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025215 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008281 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,635,379,312 coins and its circulating supply is 5,979,634,410,046 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
