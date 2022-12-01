Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Hibbett, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.75. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

HIBB opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $90.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.