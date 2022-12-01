Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 5.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. 480,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,874,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 194.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 122,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80,924 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 32.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 61,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 111.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tellurian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 617,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

