Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,697,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 17,087,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,342.1 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock remained flat at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.17.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.