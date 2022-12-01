Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,697,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 17,087,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,342.1 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock remained flat at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

