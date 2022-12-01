Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.42) to €7.30 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.42) to €6.80 ($7.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Telekom Austria Price Performance

Shares of Telekom Austria stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 459. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

