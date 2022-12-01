Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.83

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.83 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.49 ($0.23). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 189,377 shares trading hands.

Tekcapital Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.59 million and a P/E ratio of 173.73.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt with micron-sized sodium chloride crystals that dissolve Kosher; and low-sodium salted chips offered under the SaltMe! brand.

