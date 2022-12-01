Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Price Down 6%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Tecsys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

