Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after buying an additional 372,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

