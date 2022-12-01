Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,918 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KLA were worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

KLA Stock Up 5.0 %

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $393.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.47.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

