Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 97,475 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,475 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

