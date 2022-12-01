Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,349 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

NYSE:LHX opened at $227.08 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

