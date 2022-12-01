Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 23,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $302.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.