Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KLA were worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $393.15 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

