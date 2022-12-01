Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of NIO worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIO by 174.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in NIO by 49.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

