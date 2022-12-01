Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

