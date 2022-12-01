Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 48,543 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

