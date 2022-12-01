TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.84% of TC Bancshares worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBC stock remained flat at $15.17 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

