TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TBCCF remained flat at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. TBC Bank Group has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

