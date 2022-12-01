TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
TBC Bank Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS TBCCF remained flat at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. TBC Bank Group has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $19.98.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TBC Bank Group (TBCCF)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.