Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) versus Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Financial Review

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Atara Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($4.11) -0.54 Atara Biotherapeutics $20.34 million 20.66 -$340.14 million ($2.47) -1.79

Taysha Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -338.37% -101.42% Atara Biotherapeutics -348.49% -125.38% -71.22%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 1 10 0 2.91 Atara Biotherapeutics 2 2 2 0 2.00

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $16.46, indicating a potential upside of 641.51%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 377.27%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

