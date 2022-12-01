Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

