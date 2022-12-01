Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.53

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 1788380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

