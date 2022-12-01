TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in November

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAGOF. Exane BNP Paribas cut TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.34) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

TAGOF stock remained flat at $7.66 during trading on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

