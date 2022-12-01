T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 470,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 1,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About T2 Biosystems

TTOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.