Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

