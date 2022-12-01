Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Margaret M. Keane Sells 68,369 Shares of Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.