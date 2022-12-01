SwissBorg One Day Trading Volume Tops $424,602.82 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $248.92 million and approximately $424,602.82 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.55 or 0.06532361 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00507671 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.75 or 0.30878981 BTC.

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

