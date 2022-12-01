Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

SWMAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 181,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.43. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $548.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.60 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. Research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

